Man dies after Broughton van crash

North Wales Police say a pedestrian has died after a crash in Broughton.

He was hit by a van on the A5104 in Broughton at the junction with Queensway on Saturday evening, closing the road for four hours.

The pedestrian was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he died on Monday morning.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from North Wales Police' Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this time.

"They are now being supported by a Family Liaison Officer.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the pedestrian or van prior to the incident, to contact us."