Rooney Reveals Decision Behind Washington Move

Wayne Rooney has been talking about his decision to move to DC United.

Having chosen to leave Everton after a disappointing return to Goodison Park, Wayne Rooney says he chose Washington to be his new home because Los Angeles and New York were 'too hectic' for him.

The MLS has previously been home to the likes of Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Robbie Keane and Frank Lampard, but Rooney opted for the lesser known DC United.

Meanwhile, Rooney has also spoken about England's chances at the World Cup, he said: "It's early, but whatever happens now in this World Cup -- whether we go out tomorrow or we go on and win it -- the fans and the media back home, I think they need to get behind these lads.

"I've seen it two years ago. I said it two years ago when I was captain of the team: give these lads a bit of time, because I've seen the quality and the ability they all had."