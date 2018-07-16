Man 'Critical' After Shooting in Kirkby

16 July 2018, 05:40

police

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a shooting in the Kirkby area of Merseyside.

At around 2.30pm yesterday (Sun), a call was received by the ambulance service that a man in his 20s had been brought into hospital with gunshot injuries.

It is initially believed that the incident took place in the general area of Northwood, before the victim was taken to hospital.

His condition is currently described as critical.

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and carry out forensic, CCTV, witness and house-to-house enquiries, as well as reassurance in the community.

Chief Inspector Jason Crellin said: "These are the very early stages of our investigation but we are urging anyone in the community who saw or heard anything to come forward immediately.

"We believe that the victim was shot somewhere in the area of Northwood and any information you may have will be acted upon promptly, so we can identify those responsible and remove them and their weapons from the streets."

Anyone with information can contact our social media desk @MerPolCC with reference number 645, or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Styles LGBTQ+ Asset

WATCH: Harry Styles Closes His Last Show By Saying "We're All A Little Bit Gay"
beach

Capital Reports: Wirral

Capital In Ibiza 2018 With Paypal

Capital In Ibiza: We're Off On Holiday And We're Bringing YOU With Us!
Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens

Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens Are "Only Friends" Following Dating Rumours
Selena Gomez Zombie Movie Asset

Selena Gomez Is Filming A Zombie Horror Film: Kill The Head

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Camila Cabello Make Up Line

Camila Cabello's L'Oréal 'Havana' Make-Up Collection Has Got Us So Excited
Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady Split: Relationship Details Revealed Including How They Met To Their Engagement
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés

Justin Bieber

hailey baldwin

Who Is Hailey Baldwin? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiancée