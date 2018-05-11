WIN: You Can Get Your Hands On Golden Circle Tickets For Capital's Summertime Ball

Fancy coming to see this summer's hottest artists... live? Well as tickets have sold out, your only way in is to win!

The time is nearly upon us to head back to Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone on Saturday 9th June and this year we'll be bringing you this summer's hottest artists live.

If you didn't manage to get yourself a ticket then don't fear - we're giving YOU the chance to win your way into the #CapitalSTB so you can join us for the biggest summer party around!

> Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone Is SOLD OUT: Check Out The Full Line Up

Having announced an incredible line up including the likes of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and Rita Ora, the #CapitalSTB is not an event you're gonna want to miss, so enter our competition below and you can be there.

We're giving away a pair of Golden Circle tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone so you can be right there in the thick of all the amazing on-stage action.

To win them, all you need to do is answer the question below and keep your fingers crossed.

Whilst you're here...you do have ANOTHER way to get yourself into the ball and listen out for us to play a specific song from a certain confirmed Baller. As soon as you hear it, text the word BALL to 83958.

We'll be giving away plenty of tickets throughout the weekend, and we wanna see YOU at the Summertime Ball.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalSTB News!