Win Your Way To The MTV EMAs 2017!

1 November 2017, 06:00

MTV EMAs 2017

Fancy rubbing shoulders with your fave stars at the MTV EMAs? Right this way...

The MTV EMAs are nearly upon us... 12th November 2017 in London to be precise, and YOU could be there, rubbing shoulders with your fave stars! 

Yep, we've got your chance to be in the audience for one of the hottest nights in music.Rita Ora’s hosting things this year with live performances from Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Clean Bandit, French Montana, Liam Payne, Stormzy and more... so you know you're not going to want to miss this! 

It's always one of the biggest nights in music, and YOU could be there - how many times do you get to be in the same room as some of the world's biggest megastars, eh?

So if you want to be there in the crowd, all you need to do is answer the question below and you could bag yourself tickets and an overnight stay in a luxury London hotel too! 

You have to be over 18 to enter and you've only got between 6am and 7pm today to get your entries in so you're going to have to be quick... good luck! 

Win Your Way To The MTV EMAs!

* Required fields

Which of these stars is NOT nominated for Best Artist 2017?

