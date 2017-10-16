Answer One Simple Questions, And You Could WIN Tickets To Capital's Monster Mash Up With VOXI

16 October 2017, 10:00

Monster Mash Up 2017 Win Tickets

Talk about a treat; no trick...

What are you doing for Halloween? You could be dunking your head in some tepid water trying to fetch a mouldy, ol' apple. Or...

You could be joining us, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Sigala and more massive, international DJs at the UK's BIGGEST Halloween party, Capital's Monster Mash-Up, with VOXI.

> Capital's Monster Mash-Up: The Full Lineup For ALL Three Epic Shows

You've got your costume ready; you've got your squad together; all you need now is your tickets to #MonsterMashUp. That's where we come in.

All you've got to do is answer the simple question at the bottom of this page, pick which party you want to be at, and win them tickets. Now, when it comes to trick or treating, that's a lot better than getting some out-of-date sweets chucked in the bottom of a carrier bag, isn't it?

> Download Our App, And Stay Up-To-Date On All Of The Spooky Goings On This Halloween...

* Required fields

What is the name of Martin Jensen's breakthrough single?

