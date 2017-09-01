Answer ONE Question & You Could Win A Meet & Greet With Legendary YouTuber Joe Sugg!

1 September 2017, 06:00

Joe Sugg New Book 2017

He didn't choose the Sugg life, the Sugg life chose him.

At this point we don't think we can find one thing NOT to love about Joe Sugg. World famous Youtuber? Check! Author of epic grahpic novels? Check! And of course he was in Charli XCX's 'Boys' video you know!

Joe has finally announced the third and final book in his flawless 'Username' series and we just had to do something to celebrate it.

username uprising

So we thought as a way of loving everything Joe YOU have the chance to meet the man himself and all you have to do is answer one simple question.

Come on, why wouldn't you want to see this lil face in the flesh!?

 

Just met my childhood hero #thehungrycaterpillar

A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg) onMay 6, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Which one of these is the name of Joe's YouTube channel?

