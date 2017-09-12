Be One Of The First To Own The iPhone X! We've Got Your Chance To Win All Day On Capital

This is the dream iPhone we've ALL been waiting for!

Can we just take a minute to appreciate how damn beautiful it is?

The brand new handset from Apple has barely been released but we're already giving you the chance to win one just by listening to Capital - don't say we never treat you!

All you need to do to win one of the most in-demand pieces of tech on the entire planet is listen to Ant Payne on Capital from 10am tomorrow (Wednesday 13th September) and you could be one of our very, very, very lucky winners.

GIF: GIPHY

With a host of amazing tech updates in comparison to previous models, including wireless charging, 4k filming, a massive super retina screen and so much more, there isn't a tech-lover on the planet who wouldn't wanna get their hands on one of these.

So prepare to take the most crisp Instagram posts on the planet and wow all your mates as your new phone charges with no wires - remember all you have to do is keep it Capital with Ant Payne from 10am tomorrow!



(Pic: Apple)

Not around at 10am? Keep us on all day when the likes of Bassman at 3pm will have another chance of winning!

Download the Capital app to listen now and be in with your chance of winning an amazing iPhone X!

