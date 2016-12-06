Capital's Cash Call Has Had A Christmas Make-Over!

We could be putting HUNDREDS of pounds in your stocking in the next 24 hours!

We've got loads of chances for you to be a winner right across the day on Capital's Christmas Cash Call - but now there's a NEW twist!

You're listening out for a Christmas Cash Track, in order for you to get enough money to buy everyone (and yourself) some serious presents this year.

And as usual, the more songs you hear - the more you win, as every track we play up to (and including the Cash Track) is worth a cool £100!

4 songs between the time we tell you which Christmas classic to listen out for and it plays on Capital? That's £400 towards the biggest Christmas meal you've ever had. 10 songs? That'll be a tasty grand in your bank account. Got it?!

And MOST IMPORTANTLY... Everyone who enters Capital’s Christmas Cash Call throughout December will be entered into an additional draw to win £10,000 on Friday, 23rd December!

Imagine ending December with that. Just call us Santa Claus.

> The NEW Capital App: Control The Music We Play - Download Now!

How To Enter Capital's Christmas Cash Call

During each round you're listening out for that hour's Christmas Cash Track. Every song you hear from when we reveal who to listen out for until the Cash Track is worth £100. When you hear the track text the word CASH to 83958*.

Catch Will Cozens from 10am and The Bassman from 1pm for your chance to scream "Capital, give me the cash!" and bag yourself the cash.

(*Texts will cost £1 plus your standard network rate, lines close when the song finishes. Check out the full terms and conditions here.)