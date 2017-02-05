Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2017!

5 February 2017, 16:01

BRIT Awards 2017 Nominees

Fancy rubbing shoulders with the stars at this year's awards show?!

It's only a couple of weeks until the great and good of the music world descend upon London town for the BRIT Awards... and you could be there too! 

Yep, over the next two weeks we're giving you the chance to win tickets to the 2017 BRIT Awards, taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 22nd February - so you could be schmoozing with the likes of Little Mix, Robbie Williams and more! 

Make sure you're listening to Capital FM as you'll have the chance to win if you can identify the missing lyric in some your favourite pop tracks - but you'll have to be quick as you'll only have five minutes to text in your answer! 

You could be seeing Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Skepta and even more of the world's biggest stars performing live on 22nd February at one of the biggest nights in the music calendar. Sound good?!

We're also giving you another chance to win online - can you tell us the correct answer to the question below? You've got until 23.59pm on Sunday 19th February to enter. 

Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2017!

We're sorry, this competition isn't available just yet.

Trending On Capital FM

Perrie Edwards Oxlade Chamberlain post

Perrie Edwards Confirms Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Is Still Her BF With A Heartfelt Insta Post

Little Mix

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara

This Week's MUST-READ Stories: Beyoncé Announced Her Pregnancy & Celebrity Big Brother Got Explosive
Best Fans 2017 Logo Right Allign

From Mixers To Directioners, YOU Need To Vote To Prove You're Capital's Best Fans 2017!

February 2017 Remixes

9 Remixes You Need In Your Life This Month [February 2017]

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

James Corden and Adam Lambert

WATCH: James Corden Rocking Out With Queen & Adam Lambert Is Nothing But Truly EPIC!

Tinie Tempah and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Tinie Tempah Has Promised To "Do A Kanye" And Gatecrash The Event, If He Doesn't Win A BRIT!

Tinie Tempah

Aaron Paul's Price Is Right Redemption

WATCH: Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul And James Corden Get Redemption On The Price Is Right After THAT Moment!

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth

Beyoncé

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Harry Styles' Hair Through The Years: 14 Pics Of His Locks Looking SERIOUSLY Luscious

One Direction