Tributes to Conwy stab victim

8 January 2017, 11:41

David Kingsbury

The family of a man who was murdered in Conwy have paid tribute, calling him "loving and affectionate".

David Kingsbury died after being attacked in the Bryn Heulog area of Old Colwyn. A post-mortem revealed the 35-year-old suffered a single stab wound.

His family said he was a "loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart".

"We all loved him to bits and will miss his happy, easy going nature, his infectious smile and sense of humour."

North Wales Police say they're continuing to investigate David's murder.

Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are specifically keen to hear from anyone who was on Abergele Road in Old Colwyn, between 8.30pm and 9pm on 5th January."

Local Inspector Kelly Isaacs said: "We would like to reassure the local community that Old Colwyn is a very safe place, with instances of violence, particularly of this nature, being extremely rare."

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Starley Call On Me

This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (8th January 2017)

Capital TV Advert 2017

Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran & James Arthur Take Centre Stage In Our New TV Advert

Marnie Simpson

WATCH: Marnie Simpson Posts Tearful Response As It All Kicks Off With Her Ex Aaron

Ant & Dec

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Board Game Is Full Of Mistakes & We're Shocked

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers