Llandudno has most expensive street in Wales

23 December 2016, 06:39

Sold sign outside a house

A study of the most expensive housing shows Wales now has two "million pound streets".

The research by Lloyds Bank shows the most expensive street in Wales is Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where properties are worth an average of £1,064,000. 

St Annes Close in Swansea is the next most expensive street in Wales, with typical property values there around £1,029,000.

  • Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, £1,064,000

  • St Annes Close in Swansea, £1,029,000

  • Druidstone Road in Cardiff, £790,000

  • Llandennis Avenue in Cardiff, £784,000

  • Westminster Crescent in Cardiff, £773,000

The research found Eaton Square in London's Belgravia is the most expensive street across England and Wales as a whole - with the average home there setting back buyers almost £17 million.

Away from London, streets in the Surrey towns of Weybridge and Leatherhead also appeared in the 20 most expensive streets, as did locations in Poole and Oxford.

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Fashion Moments 13th May Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Has Had Nude Photos Leaked And It Needs To Stop Now!

Harry Potter vs Fantastic Beasts

JK Rowling Has Answered ALL Those Questions About Fantastic Beasts & Now We Can Sleep Better
Zac Efron

IMPORTANT: We Now Know What Zac Efron Smells Like

Bella Thorne Asset

Charlie Puth Has Slammed Bella Thorne After Finding Out She Was Still Dating Tyler Posey When They Got Together
Big Top 40 Christmas No.1 Contenders

The Race Is On! Who Will Be This Year's Vodafone Big Top 40 Christmas No.1?