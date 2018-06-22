Appeal to find woman who left newborn baby in hospital

Denbighshire County Council is making an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a woman who recently gave birth to a child but has since left the hospital and they are keen to talk to her about her child’s future.

Michaela Rehova, who may also be known as Michaela Novak gave birth to a boy at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan on Wednesday.

She left the hospital of her own accord and her current whereabouts are unknown.

The council says the baby boy is doing well and is being looked after by social services.

But they're appealing for Michaela, or anyone who may know her, to get in touch to talk about the child's future.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council, said: "We have a duty of care to try and trace the mother, to see what she would like to call her child, to check that she's ok and to ask her about the child’s future.

"That is why we are making a direct appeal to Michaela to get in touch with us so that we can ask her these questions directly.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may know her whereabouts, or may have seen her in recent days to get in touch with the council as soon as possible on 07468 708592."