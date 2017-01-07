Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran & James Arthur Take Centre Stage In Our New TV Advert

7 January 2017, 20:30

Capital TV Advert 2017

Only on Capital!

If you've been glued to your TV this weekend, you might have noticed we've dropped a brand new advert - featuring some very familiar faces!

Only On Capital – The UK’s No.1 Hit Music Station

00:30

Whether it's our unforgettable events like the Jingle Bell BallSummertime Ball, our unbeatable access to the world's biggest stars or our *ahem* "unique" presenters (looking at you, Roman!) - nobody does it like Capital!

Our spankin' new advert features cheeky smiles from Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran doing his thing on stage (psst, how's the tour planning coming on, Ed?) and those unmissable winks from Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande!

Oh, and don't forget that we've put YOU in control of the music we play on Capital! Download our amazing app today and jump straight into My Capital - swipe away the tunes you're not feeling, and drop some love hearts on the ones you can't get enough of... just like Tinder for your ears! 

Download the new Capital FM app now!

