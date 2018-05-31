Watch: The Horrific Moment A Drag Queen's Performance Destroys A DJ's Laptop

31 May 2018, 17:10

Usually it's the drag queen doing the death drop, not the DJ's laptop.

Yaaas queen! Werk i- oh, never mind.

When this Drag Queen was in the middle of a full blown lip sync performance, dressed up in a necessarily extravagant headpiece and gown, the DJ got a little bit more then they bargained for when the queen spun into their laptop and sent it flying.

But ever the polite queen, she quickly raced over in some sky scraper heels to pick up the floored laptop, which cut the music upon its descent onto the club floor. If RuPaul had been there, we have a feeling what he'd tell you.

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Viral Videos

Latest News

13 Reasons Why Couples

13 Reasons Why Cast Relationships: Who Are The Show's Stars Dating?
Shawn Mendes Ed Sheeran Asset

Shawn Mendes Tweeted About His Idol Ed Sheeran In 2013 And Now Has A Song Written By Him
Stefflon Don Camila Cabello Rita Ora

8 Celeb-Inspired Make Up Looks You'll Be Wearing To The Summertime Ball & Beyond
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Cancelled Some Huge Collabs On Upcoming Song 'The Light Is Coming'

Latest Photos

POTW asset 29th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTW 21 May 2018

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

14th May POTW Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music