Watch: The Horrific Moment A Drag Queen's Performance Destroys A DJ's Laptop

Usually it's the drag queen doing the death drop, not the DJ's laptop.

Yaaas queen! Werk i- oh, never mind.

When this Drag Queen was in the middle of a full blown lip sync performance, dressed up in a necessarily extravagant headpiece and gown, the DJ got a little bit more then they bargained for when the queen spun into their laptop and sent it flying.

But ever the polite queen, she quickly raced over in some sky scraper heels to pick up the floored laptop, which cut the music upon its descent onto the club floor. If RuPaul had been there, we have a feeling what he'd tell you.

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Viral Videos