WATCH: Tim Peake Chats About When He Thought He Saw Aliens... But The Reality Was SO Embarrassing!

30 October 2017, 06:00

You need to hear this to believe it...

Tim Peake is a British Army Air Corps officer, European Space Agency astronaut and a former International Space Station crew member.

What we're trying to say is that he's kind of a big deal.

> "When Your Arms Don't Work Like They Used To Before" - Ed Sheeran Performs Broken Arm Parody Songs For Us

Tim Peake on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

Which is why - when he hopped off his shuttle to chat to Roman Kemp - we had to ask him all about his adventures in space. That's when he dropped some news that shook us to our core...

Tim Peake has witnessed aliens.

Or, so he thought... It turns out that the intergalactic hero actually saw - wait for it - blobs of frozen wee. Not UFOs.

All we wanna do now is wrap Tim up in a nice blanket, give him a cuppa, and just look after him. Bless ol' Tim. <3

> Roman Kemp's Guests Are Out Of This World (Just Like Tim), So Make Sure You Download Our App To Catch Them All!

Imagine Tim Peake returning to Earth, and visiting 'Sandy Balls' with Camila Cabello...

Latest News

Camila Cabello Reacts To 'Sandy Balls'

WATCH: You'll Fall For Camila Cabello When You See Her Priceless Reaction To Naughty UK Place Names
Monster Mash-Up Trick Or Treat Box

WATCH: The World's Biggest DJs Squeal Beyond Belief As They Touch... Boiled Eggs And Marshmallows. Obvs.
Taylor Swift Instagram Story 4

Taylor Swift Clapped Back At Her Haters After Their Brutal Comments About Her Nude Bodysuit

Taylor Swift

Latest Photos

Monster Mash Up 2017 manchester

11 Of The MUST-SEE Photos From Capital's Monster Mash-Up In Manchester
Roman Kemp Monster Mash-Up 2017

25 Of The MUST-SEE Photos From Capital's Monster Mash-Up In London
Capital's Monster Mash Up Liverpool Marvin Humes

15 Of The MUST-SEE Photos From Capital's Monster Mash-Up In Liverpool
Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music