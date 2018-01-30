5 Of The Best Pop Songs From 2018... So Far

We may only be a little of the way into 2018 but that hasn't stopped the bangers coming in thick and fast!

Last year we couldn't get enough of the likes of Little Mix, Dua Lipa and of course Ed Sheeran and 2018 is already promising to live up to the challenge of producing some of the biggest tunes around!

So, here's a perfect playlist just for you to make sure you're not missing out on any of the songs you and your mates will undoubtedly be listening to all year. Here we go...

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'

Bruno Mars' original version of 'Finesse' has been sitting on his album '24K Magic' for a LONG time, however, with an added dash of Cardi B brilliance, the tune has been given a whole new lease of life and everyone's loving it!

Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy'

Making a welcome return to the fold this year was none other than Justin Timberlake. His album 'Man Of The Woods' was announced along with the lead single 'Filthy' and we couldn't be happier that he's back!

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

Dua Lipa's 2017 rocketed her into the pop stratosphere and it looks like she's hellbent on staying there for the remainder of 2018 after she released this epic video for her album track 'IDGAF'.

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Rudimental have a long history of creating hit after hit after hit. And they kicked off 2018 in the only way they know how and that's with an awesome collaboration. The group hired in the likes of Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen to create another masterpiece.

Sigrid - 'Strangers'

THIS is the correct way to introduce yourself to the world of music. Wow. The Norwegian 21 year old burst onto the scene early in January 2018 with her tune 'Strangers' and hasn't looked back since!

