WATCH: Kim Woodburn's #CBB Adulterer Rant Has Been Remixed Into An Absolute Club Anthem!

30 January 2017, 13:56

Kim Woodburn - Adulterer Mash-Up - Celebrity Big Brother 2017

01:25

And if you know Kim Woodburn at all, you'll know it contains very strong language! (18+)

Finally, it's the moment we've all been waiting for - when Kim, the QUEEN of reality television - has had her infamous row with her Celebrity Big Brother housemates into an actual tune.

We're sorry if it gets stuck in your head, lovies.

> Watch What Happened After Kim Woodburn Was Escorted Off Camera By The CBB Security

From Spencer demanding to chat to his lawyer about his conflict with the 'How Clean Is Your House?' star, to Kim repeatedly arguing with Nicole... Sorry, we meant Nicola - Dave Wol just had to remix her most scathing insults.

And that drop before "ADULTERER" is something else...

Kim Woodburn TRIC AwardsPic: Getty

All together now; "Oh, I've had a wonderful evening / Oh, I've had a wonderful night / Oh, I've had a wonderful evening / Oh, it's been a f***ing delight".

You May Also Like...

Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara Kiss On Celebrity Big Brother

00:45

Trending On Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Harry Styles Relationship

Dua Lipa Finally Speaks Out About Her 'Relationship' With Harry Styles...

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

Zendaya and Taylor's squad

Zendaya Has Shut Down A Twitter Troll & Then Offered The Victim A Modelling Contract... As You Do
Little Mix Touch video photoshop

“She’s Perfect As She Is” Little Mix Fans Hit Back After Claims The Girls Were Photoshopped Thinner

Little Mix

Albus Dumbledore different name

Albus Perkamentus?! We Had No Idea Harry Potter Characters Have Different Names In Other Countries
Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl

Kimberley Walsh Reveals ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Was “Desperate” To Meet Her New Baby

Cheryl

Latest Photos

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)
Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now
Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull

5 Seconds Of Summer

Brie Bella Pregnancy Instagram

This Wrestling Champion's Pregnancy Photos Are Some Of The Most Gorgeous We've Ever Seen