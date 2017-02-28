WATCH: James Corden Dressed As Emma Stone & Sang La La Land To Brutally Rinse The Oscars... 'Cos Why Not?

28 February 2017, 09:01

'La La Land' Audition: James Corden's Ode to the Oscars

04:11

It MIGHT have won the Oscar if James was in it. Just sayin'.

Is it over yet? The whole calamity of the Best Picture mix-up at the Academy Awards? Please tell us we can look, because the thought of it is making us feel genuinely uneasy.

Luckily for us, James Corden has donned his cape, and has come in to save the day. And by "cape", we mean a purple jumper, a cute locket and a ginger wig, as he does his best impression of Emma Stone in 'La La Land'.

> Demi Lovato’s Seriously Annoyed People By Claiming She’s 1% African After A DNA Test

Emma Stone 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyPic: Getty

The Late Late Show host reworded the lyrics to the Oscar-winning film's song 'Audition' to recap the mistake at the ceremony, and we've come to the conclusion that James Corden needs to be in La La Land 2, because his voice is actually dope.

Parodying Emma's famous scene, James auditions by singing lyrics like "Here's to the one's who lose / God, I need so much booze".

If this happens every time there's a mistake at the Oscars, please, please let there be some real errors at next year's.

> Catch Up On All Of The Latest Celebrity Gossip By Downloading Our App Now!

You May Also Like... 

WATCH: 'La La Land' Gets Wrongly Announced As Best Picture Winner

00:44

Trending On Capital FM

Ellen Ed Sheeran A Singer-Songwriter's Surprise

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Made A 15 Year Old Busker's Dreams Come True When He Gave Him Something Really Special

Ed Sheeran

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

The Chainsmokers

Reading The Emotional Tribute The Chainsmokers Shared After The Death Of A Fan Will Make You Shed A Tear
Stephanie Davies and Jeremy McConnell get cosy aft

Have Jeremy McConnell & Steph Davis Been Together All Along? Fans Think It’s A Publicity Stunt

Crazy Frog music video 2

OMG...Somehow 'Crazy Frog' Is Now 20 YEARS Old

Stormzy No.1 In the Vodafone Big Top 40 studio

WATCH: The Amazing Moment Stormzy Found Out His Ed Sheeran Remix Was No.1

Latest Photos

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato Photobomb

50 MUST-SEE Celebrity Photobombs

Fashion Month Make Up

7 Of The Most Unforgettable Make Up Looks From The AW17 Runways & FROW So Far
Oscars 2017

16 Of The MUST-SEE Red Carpet Photos From The Oscars 2017 Including Katy Perry, Nick Jonas & Caitlyn Jenner
Fashion month catwalk

The MUST-SEE Catwalk Moments From Fashion Month AW17 Including Kendall, Gigi & Bella