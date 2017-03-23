WATCH: James Corden Shares An Emotional Message To London, Sending Love And Hope After The Terror Attacks

23 March 2017, 07:45

James Corden's Message to London

01:19

"Our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this".

On Wednesday, 22 March, something happened that not only shook London; but the world. A terror attack happened in Westminister, and as a proud Londoner, James Corden addressed the events on The Late Late Show.

The actor and presenter shared an emotional message, asking Great Britain to stay strong during this time, reflecting on the UK's input to his show, saying "I know a lot of Britain watch this show; there's a lot of people from Britain who work on this show".

> “It Hit Me Really Hard” - James Corden Wells Up In This Heart-Breaking Tribute To George Michael

James Corden's Message to LondonPic: YouTube

James welled up, as he mentioned watching the events unfold, and said "I felt a really long, long way from home".

He then went on to say that he wasn't glad to be away from the danger, but sad that he couldn't be in London "to stand alongside them".

The 38-year old then shared a very powerful and meaningful message; "London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city.

"One thing is for sure - if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one," continued James. He ended the monologue by sending heartfelt thoughts to Britain.

Touchingly, the hundreds of comments on the video were from all over the world, sharing their wishes and love for the country.

> You Can Control The Songs You Want To Hear By Downloading Our App Right Now!

You May Also Like...

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Official Music Video

04:06

Trending On Capital FM

Jamie O'Hara & Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Gascoigne's Opened Up About Those Rumours She's Getting Back With Jamie O'Hara

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

Stephen Bear Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims Slates Stephen Bear For “Outright” Asking Brands To Send Him Free Stuff

Ellen DeGeneres

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Dislocated Her Finger & The Story Of How It Happened Is Amazing
Little Mix vs Jesy Nelson

The Internet Is Shading Jesy Nelson For Ditching The Little Mix Girls To Spend The Night With Her Boyfriend

Little Mix

Charlotte Crosby Instagram Selfie

"I Feel Under-Confident" - Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her Rare Breast Condition, 'Uniboob'

Latest Photos

Mothers and Daughters who look alike

Almost Twins! Check Out These Mother-Daughter Duos Who Look SO Much Alike!

Fashion Moments 18th March

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (18th March)

Lookalikes fail

12 Times Fans Have Awkwardly Mistaken Normal People For Celebrities & Got Selfies!
Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 14 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop