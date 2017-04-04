GET YOUR TICKETS ASAP! James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show To London For A Week Of Shows!

The Late Late Show Is Coming to London 01:10

The King is returning home!

OH EM GEE. OH EM GEE. OH EM GEE! Can someone hand us a paper bag ASAP? James Corden has announced that he's grabbed his passport; he's invited Reggie Watts, and he's packed that sofa; the sofa that's touched the bums of Tom Hanks, Rupert Grint and Idris Elba.

Why? Because The Late Late Show is touring the world... And he's starting the venture by returning to London, his hometown.

Pic: Getty

The show released a teaser video, which sees the duo packing up their set, and a deflated Reggie sighs as he accepts the fact they've been cancelled, only for James to remind him that they're not cancelled, and that they're bringing their huge, award-winning show to England.

Set to be filmed over a week, this gives Brits a chance to get up close and personal with some of the world's biggest stars (and does this mean a Carpool Karaoke could be happening down your street? WHO KNOWS?!)

As long as - while he's here - James doesn't say "soccer", we'll be more than okay with The Late Late Show in London.

