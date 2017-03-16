WATCH: James Corden Is - Somehow - The Prettiest Princess As He Puts On His Own Beauty And The Beast Musical

16 March 2017, 07:42

Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast

10:21

Let's be honest - this is one of the best features we've ever seen.

If there was a hype train for Disney's live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, we wouldn't just be on board; we'd have first class tickets. Heck, we'd probably be the train conductor, for crying out loud.

So when we saw James Corden was doing another 'Crosswalk the Musical' with the upcoming movie's stars, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Josh Gad - who play The Beast, Gaston and LeFou, respectively - we knew this was going to be an enjoyable ten minutes of viewing.

> You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Josh Gad, The Voice Of Olaf, Do Disney Karaoke With Jimmy Fallon

In the crosswalk of Beverly Boulevard at CBS, the The Late Late Show host got a group of musically trained actors and the stars to reenact some of the film's biggest hits... In front of oncoming traffic. We suggest you don't try this at home, no matter how fabulous the end result was.

Luke Evans, obviously, sang his song 'Gaston', Josh Gad portrayed Lumiere to perform 'Be Our Guest', by the highlight of the video - and possibly of 2017 - was James Corden donning that iconic golden dress, and danced in the middle of the road, as Belle. Watch your back, Emma Watson.

Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the BeastPic: YouTube

> You Can Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear, By Downloading Our App Right Now!

We're just confused how people could just sit in their cars and watch - we'd have ripped off the seatbelt and joined in. "Be. Our. GUUUUUUUEEEEEEEEST." What d'ya mean you don't want us to join in? Sigh.

You May Also Like...

15 Movies Turning 10 In 2017!

02:46

Trending On Capital FM

Pretty Little Liars Quiz

We've Added Up How Much 'A' Has Spent On Torturing The Pretty Little Liars Girls & It's A LOT
Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

Olivia Buckland

Olivia Buckland Shut Down ALL The Social Media Trolls After Being Fat Shamed On Instagram
Cheryl Liam Payne

Fans Think Leaked Documents Reveal How Cheryl & Liam Payne Are Going To Announce Their Baby News

Cheryl

Driving License Fail

This Guy's Driving License Has His Primary School Photo On It & It's Ruining His Life
A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Lemony Snicket’s Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Latest Photos

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 14 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop
Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 10 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months
Lookalikes feature

16 Celebrity Doppelgangers Which Have Left Us SO Confused As To Who's Who