Gorgon City Feat. MNEK – 'Ready For Your Love' (Official Video)

23 January 2014, 09:15

Gorgon City Ready For Your Love Video

Check out the promo to the new track from the electronic duo.

Gorgon City have teamed up with MNEK for their latest single release 'Ready For Your Love'.

The track follows on from previous releases 'The Crypt', 'Real' and their Clean Bandit team-up 'Intentions'.

Gorgon City are electronic duo Foamo and RackNRuin, who are also known as Kye and Matt respectively.

The pair hail from North London and are currently working on their debut album following a series of EP releases.

Gorgon City and MNEK's track 'Ready For Your Love' will be released on 26th January.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

Millie Bobbie Brown

WATCH: Millie Bobbie Brown Revealing She's Taking A Break Due To Exhaustion Is Heartbreaking
Charlotte Crosby Stephen Bear

A Fan Claims Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear “Did A Runner” & Left Them With A $100 Taxi Bill!
Little Mix Singing Rihanna Cover 2

We Had No Idea How Much We Needed Little Mix's Gorgeous Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'

Little Mix

Liam Payne's Baby Quiz

From Window Payne To Tummy Payne, This Quiz Will Determine What RIDICK Name Chiam Will Give Their Baby

Cheryl

Latest Photos

Celebrity Side-Gigs Cover

21 Side-Gigs You Had NO Idea These Celebs Had

Mothers and Daughters who look alike

Almost Twins! Check Out These Mother-Daughter Duos Who Look SO Much Alike!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments 18th March

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (18th March)