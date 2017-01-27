WATCH: "I'm Hungry", "Oh I Bet You Are!" - Elders Get Filthy Watching 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer

ELDERS REACT TO (AND READ FROM) FIFTY SHADES DARKER MOVIE TRAILER 08:59

Just when we thought this movie had reached it's peak, this happens.

You know the drill - when you're sat at home, watching TV with your 'rents, and one of those scenes comes on. It's the most awkward moment you'll ever experience.

Now imagine watching 'Fifty Shades Darker' with your grandparents. Yeah. That's worse, isn't it? So much worse.

The Fine Bros did their usual of getting Elders to react to a trailer; but this time, it was the much anticipated 'Fifty Shades Darker' starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

While we thought they'd all squirm and cower in fear at it, they actually start happy dancing at the first three seconds of the clip.

The entire YouTube upload pretty much consists of the grannies and granddads saying "I wanna see this movie!" and "OOOOOOOH! I gotta see that one!"

It gets even more surreal when they start reading the E. L. James novel. We won't ruin it for you; we'll just let you watch it. Preferably somewhere private.

