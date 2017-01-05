WATCH: "It's So Awkward" - Relive Celebrity Big Brother's Bianca Gascoigne Audition For The X Factor

5 January 2017, 08:40

Bianca Gascoigne's audition - Mary J Blige's I'm Going Down - The X Factor UK 2012

05:32

We're sorry, but you'll probably never stop watching this...

When it comes to reality TV, Bianca Gascoigne pretty much wears the crown; having appeared on the likes of Celebrity Coach Trip, Celebrity Love Island and Gladiators, as well as her current stint in Celebrity Big Brother, you'd have thought that would be it. Done. Finished.

But nope - way back in 2012, Bianca took to the X Factor stage to audition in front of Louis Walsh, Tulisa, Rita Ora and Gary Barlow. Let's just say she wasn't in the run for Christmas number one...

> Jonathan Cheban Is Flying In To Celebrity Big Brother To Confront Kim K’s Ex, Ray J

Bianca Gascoigne X Factor AuditionPic: YouTube

"I love music. Music's my passion" Bianca said, as she was grilled by Louis, right before she sang Mary J Blige's 'I'm Goin' Down'.

Well, this is awkward, isn't it? None of the four judges seemed too keen on her performance; Rita she said she had heard far better singers on the show.

If Tulisa's cringing at the end doesn't say it, we don't know what will. We just hope she gets further in CBB... For her sake!

Tulisa Cringe GIF

