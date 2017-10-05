WATCH: Cara Delevingne Dishes The Dirt On How To Recover From REAL Awkward Dating Disasters!

5 October 2017, 07:52

Even Cara gets it wrong on a date.

Have you had a really awkward dating fail? If you answer anything but "Yes", we all know you're lying. Heck, even supermodel-actress-author-singer, Cara Delevingne, suffers from them.

(So if you ever match with her on Tinder, you may wanna listen out for what she told us.)

Cara Delevingne with Roman Kemp

The 25-year-old told Roman Kemp all about her dating life, and winced during the awkwardness of trying to find her blind-date; even leading to her just shouting a random bloke's name in the middle of the bar. Standard, really.

Having learnt from her mistakes, the 'Suicide Squad' actress gave some helpful advice; come prepared... So you at least know which person to approach on the blind-date.

Oh, and if you happen to be on a date with Cara, and she gets a phone call from a mate saying "something's gone wrong", just know that you probably won't be taking her to Nando's on a second date anytime soon.

Well, there you have it - we've just given you all of the information you'll ever need to know to date a model.

Roman didn't even get a chance to have a dating fail with Ariana Grande. Bless him...

