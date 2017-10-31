WATCH: We Surprised Ant Payne With A MASSIVE Tarantula & His Reaction Is Everything

31 October 2017, 09:10

Legend has it that he hasn't stop shaking since.

Because Halloween just isn't Halloween without terrifying the life out of our presenters, we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to scare the living daylights out of Ant Payne.

With a MASSIVE tarantula.

> WATCH: Roman Kemp Grills Charlie Puth In A Very Special Game Of 'Trick Or Treat'. 

We're not sure what's funnier. The fact that we've never seen someone shake as much as Ant in the history of the planet earth or the many faces that he pulls.

You've got to give the guy a hand, this Mexican redknee tarantula can live past 20 years old and can grow up the width of a human's head.

That is what we call a BIG bag of NOPE!

> Roman Kemp's Guests Are Out Of This World (Just Like Tim), So Make Sure You Download Our App To Catch Them All!

Whilst you're here you HAVE to watch Ro play jenga with Marshmello...yup that happened.

Latest News

The Weeknd & Selena Gomez

The Weeknd Shares First Instagram Pic Since Selena Gomez 'Split' & It's Left Us With So Many Questions

The Weeknd

Zac Efron Stranger Things 2

There's A Fan Theory That Zac Efron Is The Son Of A 'Stranger Things' Character & It Makes SO Much Sense
Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood Makes A Huge Statement As Her New Bold Phone Case Sparks Chris Hughes Marriage Talk
Harry Styles Cals Out A Fan In London

WATCH: Harry Styles Called Out A Fan For Texting In The Front Row Of His Live Show & It's Hilarious

Latest Photos

Monster Mash Up 2017 manchester

11 Of The MUST-SEE Photos From Capital's Monster Mash-Up In Manchester
Roman Kemp Monster Mash-Up 2017

25 Of The MUST-SEE Photos From Capital's Monster Mash-Up In London
Capital's Monster Mash Up Liverpool Marvin Humes

15 Of The MUST-SEE Photos From Capital's Monster Mash-Up In Liverpool
Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music