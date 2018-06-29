Capital Network: Win Your Way to Wireless Festival 2018 - Winning Weekend

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the ‘Win Your Way to Wireless Festival Winning Weekend’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Saturday 30th July 2018 to Sunday 1st July 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant will be required to identify a missing lyric from a confirmed Wireless 2018 performer’s song from the multiple choice options given on air. Entrants must send a text message with the word WIRELESS and their answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) during the entry period, which will be announced on air. Text messages will be charged at the standard network rates.

4. Once the text lines have closed, a correct entrant will be picked at random and called back. A call will be recorded and played out on air.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

6. If listeners text before or after the entry time period, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

8. There will be a maximum of 3 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network and an up to an additional 2 rounds broadcast on Capital London, which is also available on Capital’s Digital channels as Capital UK. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.