Capital Summertime Ball 2017 Ticket Pre-Sale T&Cs

Terms & conditions.

CAPITAL’S SUMMERTIME BALL ‘17

TICKET TERMS & CONDITIONS

This Ticket is issued for Global Radio Services Limited (“Promoter”), in conjunction with Wembley National Stadium Limited (“WNSL”) (together the “Management”), subject to the Conditions on this Ticket and the Stadium Ground Regulations (displayed at the Stadium and at www.wembleystadium.com). This Ticket is sold by an agent for the Promoter (except where sold by or for WNSL). Purchase, possession and presentation of this Ticket to gain entry to the Event signifies agreement to the following:

1. No admission to the Stadium without a valid Ticket. Check this Ticket carefully as mistakes cannot be rectified on the day. Be careful not to lose or damage your Ticket as duplicate Tickets will not be automatically issued. No re-admission. Retain this Ticket at all times during the Event.

2. Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket. We advise that guests aged 5 and under do not attend, due to suitability and safety concerns. Children under 12 are not permitted in standing areas which includes the Pitch. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times.

3. The Management reserves the right to reschedule the Event, alter or change the programme (including artist line-up), staging or seating without prior notification and without any liability whatsoever (including for refund or exchange). No refunds or exchanges unless the Event is cancelled, however any alternative seating will be of no lesser value than the seat provided under this Ticket. In the event of cancellation the Promoter’s sole liability shall be to offer a ticket to an alternative performance by the relevant artist(s) (if available) or to provide a full refund of the face value of the Ticket to the original purchaser.

4. Admission to the Stadium is at the Ticket holder’s own risk and the Management shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss, damage or injury to person or property, except that the Management does not seek to exclude liability for death or personal injury caused by their negligence.

5. This Ticket cannot be used for commercial, advertising or promotional purposes (e.g. hospitality packages, auctions, competitions) without the Management’s prior written consent. Any Ticket offered for sale, re-sold or transferred in such a manner will become void, and the Ticket holder may be refused admission or ejected without refund.

6. This Ticket may not be transferred unless: (a) the transfer is not in the course of any business, advertising, promotion or competition or for the purpose of facilitating any third party’s business; and (b) the transfer is subject to these Conditions and the Stadium Ground Regulations, which will apply to the transferee as if they were the original purchaser (and the transferor informs the transferee of this). Any transfer which does not meet all the above criteria will render the Ticket void, and the Ticket holder may be refused admission to or ejected from the Stadium without refund.

7. You shall comply with all relevant statutes, safety announcements, rules and regulations (including, without limitation, the Stadium Ground Regulations and the regulations of any licensing authority) while in the Stadium.

8. You shall not bring into (or use within) the Stadium any prohibited items, including but not limited to (i) dangerous or hazardous items, weapons, bottles, or any article which may be used as a weapon or a missile, may compromise public safety and/or may pose a hazard or nuisance to any other person and (ii) any sponsorship, promotional or marketing material, nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature. Prohibited items may be confiscated. STRICTLY NO ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

9. You shall not bring into (or use within) the Stadium any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event or any aspect of it, except for mobile phones and small cameras used for personal and private purposes only. Prohibited items may be confiscated. Unauthorised photography or use of recording equipment is prohibited. You assign the future copyright in any photographs, films or recordings that you make at the Stadium in breach of this prohibition to the Management.

10. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the Stadium. Smoking in any part of the Stadium (including the pitch) is prohibited by law.

11. The Stadium operates a Challenge 25 policy on alcohol. Please bring proof of ID to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.

12. In the interests of public safety customers are requested not to stand in reserved seated areas during the performance.

13. This concert takes place outdoors. Customers are advised to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and protection against potential inclement weather.

14. The Management may search all persons and property at any time or refuse admission to or eject any person who refuses to be searched or who possesses prohibited items. You may be refused entry or ejected for behaviour likely to cause damage, injury, nuisance or annoyance or for failure to comply with these Conditions, the Stadium Ground Regulations, requests of the Management or for reasons of public safety.

15. Should you experience any problems while in the Stadium, please contact the nearest steward as every effort can be made to resolve the issue prior to, or during the event.

16. Any complaints about your ability to view the Event or the sound reproduction at the Event must be made to the Promoter promptly before or during the Event. No such complaints can be accepted after the Event.

17. No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the Stadium. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Stadium.

18. CCTV and film cameras may be present at the Venue.

19. Crowd surfing and moshing are strictly prohibited.

20. Animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted in the Stadium and on some events may not be permitted in the performance area. Customers are requested to contact the Stadium in advance for further information in this regard.

21. You must specify any special access requirements and/or adjustments at the point of Ticket purchase.

22. Please consider our neighbours and leave the Stadium site quietly.

23. While filming, recording and/or photographing the Event, the Promoter might focus on individual member(s) of the audience at the Event. You give your unconditional and irrevocable consent to the use, free of charge, of your voice and actual or simulated likeness in connection with the production, transmission, promotion and/or other exploitation of any film or sound recording or photograph of the Event (and/or any element of such film or sound recording or photograph) in any and all media throughout the world.

24. This Ticket and the copyright in this Ticket remains the property of the Management at all times.

25. These Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law, and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

If this Ticket is used in breach of these Conditions, it is void (and in such case, the Management reserve the right to cancel this Ticket and to retain any monies paid for it) and the Ticket holder may be refused admission to or ejected from the Stadium.

WARNING – Exposure to loud music can cause damage to your hearing.

WEMBLEY STADIUM IS A PUBLIC TRANSPORT DESTINATION AND YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO TRAVEL TO THE EVENT BY PUBLIC TRANSPORT. ONLY PRE-ACCREDITED VEHICLES WILL BE GIVEN ACCESS TO THE AREA ON EVENT DAYS.

LEVEL 5 HAS A STEEP GRADIENT AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR SUFFERERS OF VERTIGO. YOU ARE ADVISED TO TAKE CARE.

CAPITAL WILL MAKE A DONATION OF £100,000 TO GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE FROM THE PROCEEDS OF THE SUMMERTIME BALL.