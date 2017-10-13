Capital Network: Monster Mash Up Friday 13th Terms & Conditions

Full terms and conditions.

Capital’s Monster Mash Up Friday 13th Giveaways’ on Capital Network, October 2017 RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the ‘Capital’s Monster Mash Up Friday 13th Giveaways’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Friday 13th October across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. Listeners will be required to identify which song the lyrics given on air are taken from.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword given on air to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) during the 5 minute entry period. Text messages will be charged at £1.00 plus your standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

6. If listeners text before or after the song has played, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

7. Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

8. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

9. There will be a maximum of 3 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network (hereafter “Network Rounds”) and an additional round broadcast on Capital London (which is also available on Capital’s Digital channels), Capital Liverpool and Capital Manchester (hereafter “Local rounds”).

Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.

Eligibility:

10. All entrants must be 18 or over.

11. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 3 entries; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

12. The prize for Network rounds is 1 x pair of tickets to Capital’s Monster Mash Up with VOXI. The winner will get to choose which is their preferred venue and date from those listed below.

The prize for Network rounds is 1 x pair of tickets to Capital’s Monster Mash Up with VOXI for the venue and date as detailed below.

Capital Liverpool Winners - Thursday, October 26th - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

Capital London / UK Winners: - Friday, October 27th - Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith Capital Manchester Winners: - Saturday, October 28th - Manchester Academy, Manchester

For the avoidance of doubt, all winners will need to arrange their own accommodation and travel to and from the event. No travel or accommodation is included in the prize.

14. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion. 15. Prize is non transferrable and no alternative is available