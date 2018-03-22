Capital Network: ‘JAY-Z and Beyoncé Winning Weekend’ Terms & Conditions

Jay Z and Beyoncé ‘On The Run II’ Tour on Capital Network 2018 Rules:

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Jay-Z and Beyoncé Winning Weekend’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Friday 23rd March – Sunday 25th March 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

Details of the Competition:

Listeners will be required to correctly answer a question given out on air. If successful, the listener must be able to confirm to the presenter the correct answer to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.

To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the keyword given on air to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.

The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air for each competition round. If listeners text before or after the outlined entry window, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue for each competition round until a winner is confirmed.