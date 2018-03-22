Capital Network: ‘JAY-Z and Beyoncé Winning Weekend’ Terms & Conditions

Capital Network: ‘JAY-Z and Beyoncé Winning Weekend’ Terms & Conditions
22 March 2018, 18:16
Full terms and conditions.
Jay Z and Beyoncé ‘On The Run II’ Tour on Capital Network 2018 Rules:
-
The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Jay-Z and Beyoncé Winning Weekend’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Friday 23rd March – Sunday 25th March 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).
-
Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.
Details of the Competition:
-
Listeners will be required to correctly answer a question given out on air. If successful, the listener must be able to confirm to the presenter the correct answer to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.
-
To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the keyword given on air to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.
-
The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air for each competition round. If listeners text before or after the outlined entry window, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.
-
Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.
-
All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue for each competition round until a winner is confirmed.
-
There will be a maximum of 3 competition rounds per day broadcast exclusively on the Capital Network each day, with additional rounds played on Capital London/UK, Capital Manchester, Capital South Wales, Capital Yorkshire and Capital Scotland. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds during network programming in certain areas across the United Kingdom. Competition rounds
will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.
Eligibility:
-
All entrants must be aged 18 or over.
-
Multiple entries are not permitted and duplicate entries will be excluded from the competition.
Prize:
-
The prize for competition rounds will be as follows: 1 standard Pair of tickets to see Jay Z and Beyoncé at one of the specified venues:
-
6th June 2018 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
-
9th June 2018 - Hampden Park, Glasgow
-
13th June 2018 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester
-
15th June 2018 - London Stadium (Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park), London
Prize Terms and Conditions:
-
Tickets will be for the dates specified by the on air presenter at the time of winning and are non- transferable.
-
Attendees must be aged 12 and over and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and over.
-
The prize does not include travel to the venue or any accommodation.
-
The prize does not include insurance.
-
The prize is non-transferrable and no cash alternative will be offered.
-
Global Radio reserves the right to change the prize or any part of it at any time at their absolute discretion.