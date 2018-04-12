Capital London: The Rock & Cineworld Voucher Terms & Conditions

Full terms & conditions.

RULES

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘The Rock/Cineworld’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Thursday 12th April on Capital London. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

On Thursday 12th April 2018, Capital London Breakfast will solicit, and ask entrants to text in to play. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message given out on air to the text number given out on air (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air on each day of the competition. From all texts, one entrant will be selected at the producer’s discretion and rewarded a £50 Cineworld Gift Voucher, £50 Pizza Express and a tissue used by The Rock. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue until a caller is selected on each day of the competition.

Eligibility:

Entrants must be aged 18 or over Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries per day will be excluded from the Competition. Employees and officers of any organisation professionally involved with the prize draw, or their close relatives, are not eligible to enter.

Prize:

The following prizes will be given away on the day of the competition:

£50 Cineworld Gift Voucher, £50 Pizza Express and a tissue used by The Rock.

Prize Terms and Conditions:

The prize is non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash. The prize must be taken by the prizewinner (who must be over the age of 18).

These terms are subject to English Law and by submitting an entry, entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.