Capital Network: Cash Call 2018 Terms & Conditions

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Capital’s Cash Call’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 8th January - Sunday 14th January 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to identify the ‘Cash Track’ played on Capital as directed on-air by the presenter(s) and text in whilst the song is playing. If successful, the listener must be able to give the presenter the “phrase that pays” which will be given out on air. Certain variations on this phrase may be deemed acceptable at the producer’s discretion to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word ‘CASH’ to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £1.00 plus standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. If listeners text before or after the song has played, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

6. Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

8. There will be a maximum of 4 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.

9. In addition to each individual round, an additional draw will take place once the competition is finished on Sunday 14th January 2018. For the avoidance of doubt, there will only be 1 regular competition round on that day. The additional draw will include all valid entries from each of the individual competition rounds which have taken place during all rounds of Capital’s Cash Call between Monday 8th January and Sunday 14th January. This will include previous competition round winners. One winner will be selected at random and will be the ultimate winner of Capital’s Cash Call. The prize for this is a trip for two people to New York.