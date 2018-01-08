Capital Network: Cash Call 2018 Terms & Conditions
8 January 2018, 08:00
Rules:
1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Capital’s Cash Call’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 8th January - Sunday 14th January 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).
2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.
Details of the Competition:
3. Listeners will be required to identify the ‘Cash Track’ played on Capital as directed on-air by the presenter(s) and text in whilst the song is playing. If successful, the listener must be able to give the presenter the “phrase that pays” which will be given out on air. Certain variations on this phrase may be deemed acceptable at the producer’s discretion to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.
4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word ‘CASH’ to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £1.00 plus standard network rates.
5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. If listeners text before or after the song has played, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.
6. Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.
7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.
8. There will be a maximum of 4 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.
9. In addition to each individual round, an additional draw will take place once the competition is finished on Sunday 14th January 2018. For the avoidance of doubt, there will only be 1 regular competition round on that day. The additional draw will include all valid entries from each of the individual competition rounds which have taken place during all rounds of Capital’s Cash Call between Monday 8th January and Sunday 14th January. This will include previous competition round winners. One winner will be selected at random and will be the ultimate winner of Capital’s Cash Call. The prize for this is a trip for two people to New York.
10. The Ultimate winner will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another ultimate winner will be selected at random.
Eligibility:
11. All entrants must be aged 18 or over. If successful in winning the ultimate prize trip to New York, one person that travels must be over the age of 21.
12. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 3 entries per round; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Competition. We strongly advise against excessive use.
13. For the avoidance of doubt, multiple entries will be included in the ultimate prize draw. Prize:
14. The prize is cash in multiples of £100. The total amount of cash is determined by the number of songs played from the setup of the competition up to and including the ‘Cash Track’. Each song is worth £100. (For example, and the avoidance of doubt: if the ‘Cash Track’ is the 4th song played after the competition set-up, the prize will be £400.)
15. The ultimate prize is as follows:
- Return flights for two people to New York
- Return transfers from the airport to the hotel
- 3 Nights accommodation at a centrally located 4-star hotel ESTA fees for two people
- Travel insurance for two people
a) Travel is subject to availability at the discretion of the organiser and excludes Christmas, New Year, Valentines, Easter, School Holidays, Bank Holidays and during all major events. (both UK and USA) Travel must be booked a minimum of 3 months in advance.
b) Flights must include a Saturday night stay in your destination. Departure airport used will be dependent on the availability from the winners nearest available international airport, which may not necessarily be the closest. A direct flight cannot be guaranteed. Non UK passports holders may need a visa for this destination, which they should arrange with the Embassy at their own expense. Includes all taxes and surcharges.
c) Transfers are not private and may be shared with other passengers.
d) Hotel is classed as a 4 star and is based on two people sharing a double with ensuite facilities on a room only basis. At least one person must be over the age of 21.
e) For all US trips, UK Passport holders must hold a valid ESTA (electronic tourist visa) from the US Embassy, which can be applied for a minimum of 72 hours prior to travel. Anyone not holding an ESTA will be deported from the US upon arrival without exception. It is the winner’s responsibility to comply with the ESTA visa requirements of the United States of America. Approval is at the discretion of the US Embassy and NDL Group cannot be held responsible for this being rejected. Should the winner purchase their ESTA through a third party rather than the official site, NDL will only reimburse the actual cost of the ESTA and not any of the fees involved.
f) Travel insurance is subject to normal terms of acceptance. Pre-existing medical conditions may not be covered. No age restrictions apply.
g) All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 12 months from the date of our initial correspondence with them.
17. We will endeavor to transfer the prize money to the winner’s bank account within 28 days. This is subject to the winner’s individual bank’s ability to process payment. Each winner will be required to supply the appropriate bank details in writing (via e-Mail) in order for us to process the transfer. In the event that this cannot be fulfilled, the prize money will be paid via cheque, the process for which could also take up to 28 days.
18. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.
19. Each individual round cash prize must be won by a separate entrant.
20. Prize is non transferrable and no alternative is available
SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAOs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.