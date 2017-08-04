Leigh Halfpenny returns to Wales

4 August 2017, 09:26

Leigh Halfpenny kicking for the Lions

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has signed a three year National Dual Contract with the WRU and Scarlets.

The 28-year-old returns to Wales after a three-year spell with France giants Toulon and a third tour with the British & Irish Lions.

"I'm delighted to be coming back to play in Wales", said Halfpenny. "I would like to thank the Scarlets and the WRU for giving me the opportunity to sign a National Dual Contract and can't wait to get started."

His return to Wales, where he previously excelled with Cardiff Blues between 2008-2014, has delighted national team head coach, Warren Gatland:

"It is great news for Welsh rugby that Leigh Halfpenny is returning to play his rugby in Wales", said Gatland. "The NDC system helps us to bring these players back and I look forward to seeing him play for the Scarlets."

His sentiments were fully endorsed by WRU chief executive, Martin Phillips, who added: "I'm delighted that we are able to announce Leigh's return to Wales. His signature rubber stamps our commitment to the game here in Wales by having our best players playing their rugby on home soil which is vital to the future health of our game.

"We have made no secret of that and the importance both on and off the field at regional and national level in Welsh players playing their rugby in Wales."

