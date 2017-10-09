Here's what a win or draw would mean for Wales

Now Playing
9 October 2017
Wales and the Republic of Ireland go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight.
Both nations are hoping to for a victory as the winner of the Group D game will qualify for the World Cup playoffs,
But what results do we need to make it to Russia?
WE WIN
A victory for Wales over Ireland will guarantee us a place in the play-offs as one of the eight best group runners-up.
It could also be enough for top spot in the group if Serbia fail to beat Georgia.
WE DRAW
A draw would guarantee Wales second place in the group, but that may not be enough for a play-off place.
We could go top in the event of an unlikely Serbian defeat.
But a win for Croatia or Ukraine would scupper Wales. If Croatia draw and score more goal Wales will miss out on a play-off place to Croatia on fair play points as it stands.
Our only remaining hope would be for Greece to fail to beat Gibraltar in Group H, and for Bosnia-Herzegovina to overtake them and become the 'worst' runners-up, which is unlikely.
WE LOSE
Winning is the only option for the Republic and any kind of victory would give them a play-off place.
They would top the group if Serbia lost to Georgia.