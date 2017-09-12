Ruth Jones has devastating Gavin & Stacey news!

12 September 2017, 13:05

Gavin & Stacey

Ruth Jones has some some bad news for fans of Gavin & Stacey!

The guy who played Gavin's dad in the show has hinted the show could be turned in to a movie.

But Ruth has slapped down the rumours, and says she's defo not going back to Barry Island.

Ruth told 'Lorraine' on ITV, "that is absolutely it".

"There is definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely, not going to be anymore Gavin & Stacey. It's done now.

"You can watch it on Sky all the time, or get the box-set!

Don't be too disappinted that we won't be seeing Nessa on our screens anytime soon though!

Ruth will be back on TV this month with the last ever series of 'Stella' on Sky 1.

She told Lorraine: "There's a dramatic ending for the series! 

"There'll be some tears, but some laughs as well!"

And before you ask, Ruth's already ruled out writing more 'Stella', even before the final series has aired.

"There are no plans for more Stella at the moment, but I am writing a novel!"

