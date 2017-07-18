Worker missing after church collapse

Firefighters are searching for a construction worker after a building collapsed next to a railway line in Cardiff.

Trains between Newport and the city were temporarily suspended, while police, ambulance and fire services attended the incident.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two construction workers suffered minor injuries, while firefighters are searching for a third.

She said all three are believed to have been working on the old church building, which was due to be demolished, in Splott Road in the Welsh capital.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2.50pm on Tuesday.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We have been made aware of an incident next to the railway in the Splott area of Cardiff. Emergency services are currently on site.

"All trains were initially stopped between Cardiff and Newport but two lines have since reopened, allowing a limited service to resume.

"We are working with our partners, Arriva Trains Wales, GWR and Cross Country, to update passengers as and when more information becomes available.'

Eric Bellew, group manager of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and officer in charge at the scene said:

"Two people self-rescued at the incident with minor injuries and we are in the process of searching for a further individual,'' he said.

"We have specialist rescue equipment at the scene, which, alongside the urban search and rescue team's structural collapse rescue technicians are ensuring that the building is safe to undertake an extensive search.

"We are also utilising the urban search and rescue dog and the All Wales Fire and Rescue Service drone.

"As a precaution, the railway adjacent to the building has been closed, but two lines which run between Newport and Cardiff are still in operation, with reduced services.

"We continue to work with Network Rail with the aim to reopen the additional lines as quickly as possible.

"This is a multi-agency rescue incident, with the service working alongside Western Power, Network Rail, Hazardous Area Response Team, Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, South Wales Police, British Transport Police and local emergency planners from Cardiff City Council.

"South Wales Police has put road closures in place in and around Pearl Street in Splott until further notice and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.''