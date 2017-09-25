Woman arrested after Cardiff murder

25 September 2017, 08:25

tape

A 30-year-old year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Cardiff

The 43-year-old's body was discovered at a property in the Pant Glas area, Pentwyn at around 2:40pm on Saturday.

Officers say the man's body was discovered on arrival after they were called to a "sudden death".

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

The cause of death is being treated as unexplained.

South Wales Police have confirmed the woman being questioned was present at the address when officers arrived. 

The Major Crime Investigation Team, which is leading the investigation, is appealing to anyone with any information which could assist in the inquiry.

 

 

 

