Man dies after Cardiff church collapse

A construction worker has died after a disused church collapsed next to a railway line in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Trains between Newport and the city were temporarily suspended, while police, ambulance and fire services attended the incident.

Gareth Davies, Area Manager for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and strategic lead at the incident said:

"At 14:51 today, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a collapsed structure incident, with a person trapped within that structure, on Pearl Street in Splott, Cardiff.

"Crews were in attendance within four minutes of the initial call.

"Two persons self-rescued at the incident with minor injuries and SWFRS crews worked strenuously, along with the highly experienced All Wales Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team to undertake a search.

"A gentleman was sadly found trapped within the collapsed structure and has tragically lost their life.

"In the coming hours, (SWFRS) crews and the All Wales USAR specialist rescue team will be working to extricate the gentleman and will be supporting South Wales Police, as well as other partner agencies in their investigations.

"As a Service, we wish to extend our sympathies to the individual's family at this very sad time.

"As a further precaution, the adjacent railway line between Cardiff and Newport continues to have limited services running.

"We are working with Network Rail to ensure that the line is fully reopened as soon as possible."

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We have been made aware of an incident next to the railway in the Splott area of Cardiff. Emergency services are currently on site.

"All trains were initially stopped between Cardiff and Newport but two lines have since reopened, allowing a limited service to resume.

"We are working with our partners, Arriva Trains Wales, GWR and Cross Country, to update passengers as and when more information becomes available.'