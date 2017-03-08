What the Spring Budget means for Wales

Now Playing
8 March 2017, 14:19
The Chancellor has set out his plans for the country's finances in the Spring Budget.
Philip Hammond says the Budget is "building the foundations of a more global Britain", but admitted "too many families are still feeling the squeeze". Here's how the announcements will affect people in Wales.
What it means for your wages ...
Unemployment has fallen faster in Wales than other parts of the UK
High earning self-employed workers will pay 60p a week more in National Insurance contributions
What it means for your finances ...
A sugar tax of up to 24p a litre will be added to the price of some fizzy drinks
There won't be any changes to the amount of tax on alcohol and tobacco
Changes to simplify terms and conditions to protect consumers from unexpected fees
What it means for Wales ...
The Welsh Government will get an additional £200m in funding
What it means for the UK ...
£350m funding for the Scottish Government and £120m for the Northern Ireland Executive
£270m for new technologies like robots and driverless vehicles
£16m to invest in 5G mobile technology and £200m to invest in broadband
£5m for projects to mark 100 years since women were given the vote
£5m to support people going back to work after a career break