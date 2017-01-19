Welsh teacher remembers meeting Obama

Now Playing
19 January 2017, 19:00
Capital's hearing from people lucky enough to meet the US President when he came to South Wales for the NATO summit in 2014.
Andrew Rothwell was the Deputy Headteacher at Mount Pleasant Primary in Newport when Obama popped in to see the pupils during his visit.
He tells our reporter Danny Hayes it was thanks to a tweet from him that the American leader turned up to the school: