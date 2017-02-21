Welsh teacher refused entry to the US

21 February 2017, 09:15

US Homeland Security Logo

It's been revealed a Muslim teacher from Wales was denied entry to the United States while on a school trip to New York.

Juhel Miah and a group from Llangatwg Comprehensive in Aberdulais, Neath Port Talbot, were travelling from Iceland when he was removed from the plane at Reykjavik on February 16.

A spokesman for Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council said the trip proceeded as planned but pupils and colleagues were left "shocked and distressed" after "popular and respected" Mr Miah was escorted from the aircraft by security personnel.

The council has written to the US Embassy in London to express its dismay at the treatment of one of its employees and said it understood that Mr Miah was refused permission by the United States authorities to fly to New York, despite being issued with a valid visa for travel.

The spokesman said:

"We are appalled by the treatment of Mr Miah and are demanding an explanation. The matter has also been raised with our local member of parliament.

"No satisfactory reason has been provided for refusing entry to the United States - either at the airport in Iceland or subsequently at the US Embassy in Reykjavik.

"Mr Miah attempted to visit the embassy but was denied access to the building.

"Understandably he feels belittled and upset at what appears to be an unjustified act of discrimination."

President Trump's executive order was hastily unveiled at the end of his first week in office.

While the White House boasted that he was fulfilling a campaign promise to toughen vetting procedures for people coming from countries with terror ties, the order caused chaos at airports in the US and sparked protests across the country.

In its original form, the order temporarily suspended all travel to the US for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

It was later put on hold by the courts and a revised version has not yet been signed though it is understood from a draft that the same seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya - will be targeted.

Trending On Capital FM

Joey Essex This Morning

WATCH: Joey Essex Dropped The F-Word On This Morning And Phil & Holly Weren't Impressed

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Adele Grammys 2017

The Ultimate Girl-Boss, Adele, Reveals She’s Raising Her Son To Respect Powerful Women

Adele

BRITs Quiz

Quiz: Prove You're The Biggest BRITs Superfan With Our Ultimate BRIT Awards Quiz

BRITs 2017

Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s First UK Interview In Three Years Is Tonight On The Capital Evening Show!

Katy Perry

Making A Murderer new evidence

These New Details About Making A Murderer's Steven Avery Change EVERYTHING

Cash Me Ousside Girl Kylie Jenner

WATCH: "Like Man, What The F***?!" - The Cash Me Ousside Girl Destroys Kylie Jenner In A Sweary Rant