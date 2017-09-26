Welsh education reform 'pushed back a year'

Now Playing
A planned overhaul of the curriculum in Welsh schools is to introduced a year later than originally planned, the Welsh education secretary has announced.Kirsty Williams said it will be "a phased roll-out rather than a big bang". It's due to be brought in from 2022 starting with from nursery to Year 7 pupils. All schools will have a copy of the finalised curriculum from 2020 to allow teaching staff to prepare for the shake-up two years later. The planned changes, which were recommended as part of a review conducted earlier in the year, include: Reducing class sizes. Reforming teacher training. Strengthening support for learners with Additional Learning Needs. Establishing a national approach to long-term career development for teachers. Establishing a new National Academy for Educational Leadership Reducing unnecessary bureaucracy for teachers. Investing £1.1 billion to upgrade the quality of school buildings. Kirsty Williams said: “We are entering a fast-changing world that is increasingly competitive, globally connected and technologically advanced. Schools have to prepare our young people for jobs that have not yet been created and challenges that we are yet to encounter. "Education has never been more important and, working with the teaching profession, we will continue our national mission to raise standards. “Our plan is aimed at ensuring every young person in Wales has an equal opportunity to reach the highest standards and their full potential. We can’t achieve those ambitions if we just stand still. Teachers and educators across our system are working together to raise standards and reduce the attainment gap. It is an exciting time to be involved in education in Wales. “We all share a responsibility to inspire and challenge the next generation. That is why we will support teachers with continuous learning and development, better support and identify our leaders, and reduce class sizes so that we can raise standards for all.” Commenting on the new curriculum, she added: “Since becoming Education Secretary I have visited schools across the country, spoken to a range of teachers, parents and experts and held talks with unions. “It’s the right decision to introduce the curriculum as a phased roll-out rather than a ‘big bang’, and for that to start in 2022. This approach, and an extra year, will mean all schools have the time to engage with the development of the curriculum and be full prepared for the changes. As the OECD have recommended, we will continue our drive to create a curriculum for the 21st century.”