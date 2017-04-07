Wales needs "more consistent" healthcare

The Annual Quality Statement for NHS Wales 2016 found that people need access to the same level of healthcare - no matter where they live.

NHS Wales Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall says the service is doing better than last year but he also says care needs to be "more consistent".

"Whether you live in Aberystwyth or Anglesey, Builth Wells or Barry you want to know that you will receive the same high quality health and care services.



"We have to design services that support the needs of patients and those caring for them, which operate without hindrance from the organisational boundaries that have traditionally defined the NHS in Wales" Dr Goodall said.



The report also found that care is being delayed because of transfer times from ambulance to hospital.



The time it takes for patients to be handed from ambulance staff to A&E is causing increasing delays and NHS Wales says "substantial pressure" on hospitals is to blame.



They want to limit the number of people who are taken to hospital in ambulances "unnecessarily" by making other local care facilities more accessible.



The report listed a number of areas where NHS Wales has improved including the increase in mental health care. They also said more people are surviving from cancer and diabetes sufferers are getting better outcomes.



NHS Wales say they want to look at the healthcare gap between the richest and poorest over the next year and they're hoping to improve services throughout the country.



They also say its important to protect the NHS, especially with the uncertainty of Brexit ahead.