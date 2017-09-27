Two men arrested by counter terror police in Swansea

Two men from South Wales have been arrested on suspicion of being part of a banned far right group.

The men have been held in Swansea by the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of being part of the proscribed organisation "National Action'.

One of the men, a 28-year-old, is also accused of possessing terrorist material and documents.

The men are among eleven who've been arrested across Wales and England following an investigation into banned right-wing group.

Six of the men are from the North West of England, two are from the West Yorkshire area and another is from the Wiltshire area.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, who is responsible for counter-terrorism policing for the North West, said: "Individuals involved in proscribed organisations who support extremist ideologies bring damaging consequences to local communities but, with the help of the public and our partners, we will do everything we can do bring these people to justice."

It comes after a soldier, stationed at a base in Brecon, appeared in court accused of being part of the same group, and possessing a document written by the Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik.