Two men arrested by counter terror police in Swansea

27 September 2017, 13:00

Heddlu Police officer

Two men from South Wales have been arrested on suspicion of being part of a banned far right group.

The men have been held in Swansea by the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of being part of the proscribed organisation "National Action'.

One of the men, a 28-year-old, is also accused of possessing terrorist material and documents.

The men are among eleven who've been arrested across Wales and England following an investigation into banned right-wing group.

Six of the men are from the North West of England, two are from the West Yorkshire area and another is from the Wiltshire area.

 

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, who is responsible for counter-terrorism policing for the North West, said: "Individuals involved in proscribed organisations who support extremist ideologies bring damaging consequences to local communities but, with the help of the public and our partners, we will do everything we can do bring these people to justice."

It comes after a soldier, stationed at a base in Brecon, appeared in court accused of being part of the same group, and possessing a document written by the Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik.

Trending On Capital FM

Nathan Massey Cara De La Hoyde The Intent premiere

The 5 Questions We'd Want Answered If Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Get Their Rumoured Baby Spin-Off Show
Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Spoken Out About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy & She's Really Not Happy
Stephen Bear Has Angered His MTV Bosses By Claimin

Stephen Bear Has Angered His MTV Bosses By Claiming That Little Mix Stormed Off The Set Of 'Just Tattoo of Us'

Little Mix

Chris Hughes and Katie Price

Katie Price Publicly Denied Sending Chris Hughes Flirty Texts, So He Brutally Leaked Them All Online
Roman Kemp Eminem Make Some Noise Transformation 9

Our Very Own Roman Kemp Looks Unrecognisable As He's Transformed Into Eminem Using Just Make-Up
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant

Khloe Is Pregnant Too?! We Are Legit Finding It Hard AF To Keep Up With The Kardashians RN