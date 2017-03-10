Twelve areas of Wales 'best to live in UK'

Twelve areas in Wales have been named amongst as some of ‘The Best Places to Live’ in the UK

The poll by The Sunday Times named Cowbridge in Vale of Glamorgan as the number one spot in Wales.

Abersoch in Gwynedd is flying the flag for north Wales, after becoming the only area to feature on the list from across the entire region.

The supplement looked at a wide range of factors, from jobs, exam results and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops in order to compile the list.

Those featured in the list include:

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Bishopston and the Gower, West Glamorgan

Cardigan, Pembrokeshire

Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan

Hay-on-Wye, Powys

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Llanidloes, Powys

Monmouth. Monmouthshire

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan

Sunday Time Home Editor Helen Davies said: “This is the fifth year we have compiled the list, and this year is even bigger and better - the guide is more personal, more detailed and more comprehensive than ever before.

“The list weighs up everything from considering the likely impact of the local plan, to whether the post office is still open, the range of housing, and the quality of the coffee.

“Numbers on a spreadsheet can only tell us so much, so we carefully balance statistics with our writers’ decades of knowledge and expertise to create the definitive list of the best places to live in the UK."