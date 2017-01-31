Tributes to engineer electrocuted in Cardiff

An investigation has started in to reports that an engineer may have been electrocuted in Cardiff.

South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched an investigation in to an incident where a Western Power engineer died in Cardiff.

Police and paramedics were called to Llanrumney on Monday where the man was believed to have been electrocuted whilst carrying out utility works.

21-year-old Tom Owen, from Efail Isaf near Pontypridd, died after being taken to the University Hospital.

His family has issued the following statement: "We are absolutely devastated by the tragic death of our son.

"He is our world. We are incredibly proud of the young man that he had become and can't imagine life without him.

"He had so much of life ahead of him which he looked forward to sharing with his friends from Beddau Rugby Club, work mates and his girlfriend Grace.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him"

Tom played for Beddau rugby club who offered their condolences to his parents and sister.

"Tom represented the club at all age levels culminating in appearances for the first team and development squad.

"Known for his wicked sense of humour and commitment to his fellow players and friends, Tom will be sorely missed.

Tom Owen is one of us, one of our own, who was Green & Gold to the core and taken from us too early."