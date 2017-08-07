Toddler killed in Merthyr Tydfil crash named

7 August 2017, 13:14

Pearl Black

A one-year-old girl who died after what police described as 'an incident involving an unoccupied vehicle' has been named as Pearl Melody Black.

The toddler was killed when a 4x4 Range Rover, that was parked on a driveway, rolled down a steep hill before crashing into a wall that then collapsed.

Pearl was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital by Air Ambulance but died a short time afterwards.

Her brother was also taken to hospital with minor injures.

In a tribute her parents said: “Pearl was every single star in every single sky, she was as bright as the stars, when she looked at you with those eyes and she would melt your heart.  

"She was the reddest pearl in the ocean and the sweetest melody ever written.

“She was the greatest dancer and she has left a massive whole in our hearts, the world will be a darker place without her.  She was the reason we all lived.”

South Wales Police say a full investigation into what happened on Sunday is now underway.

Trending On Capital FM

Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Has Been Found Guilty Of Assaulting Former Girlfriend Stephanie Davis

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Jay Z

JAY-Z's Recreated An Episode Of Friends For New 'Moonlight' Music Video & The Result Is Brilliant

Jay-Z

Sam Smith

We Finally Know What Sam Smith's Rumoured Comeback Album Title 'TPH-50HR' Means & It's Hella Cute

Sam Smith

Cara DeLa Hoyde and Nathan Massey PREGNANT

Love Island 2016's Cara De La Hoyde Has Revealed She & Ex BF Nathan Massey Are Having A Baby Boy!
Kendall Jenner

Fans Are Divided Over The Fact That Kendall Jenner Seemingly Failed To Tip Her Bartender On A $24 Bill
Olivia Love Island

Love Island's Olivia Is Forced To Speak Out Amid Rumours Chris Dumped Her After She Was Spotted With A Footballer On Night Out