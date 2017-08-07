Toddler killed in Merthyr Tydfil crash named

A one-year-old girl who died after what police described as 'an incident involving an unoccupied vehicle' has been named as Pearl Melody Black.

The toddler was killed when a 4x4 Range Rover, that was parked on a driveway, rolled down a steep hill before crashing into a wall that then collapsed.

Pearl was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital by Air Ambulance but died a short time afterwards.

Her brother was also taken to hospital with minor injures.

In a tribute her parents said: “Pearl was every single star in every single sky, she was as bright as the stars, when she looked at you with those eyes and she would melt your heart.

"She was the reddest pearl in the ocean and the sweetest melody ever written.

“She was the greatest dancer and she has left a massive whole in our hearts, the world will be a darker place without her. She was the reason we all lived.”

South Wales Police say a full investigation into what happened on Sunday is now underway.