Thousands of new NHS dental places in Wales

8 August 2017, 09:20

Dentist

The Welsh Government's announced 10,000 new NHS dental places are being created in some of the most deprived parts of Wales.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is investing £1.3 million to fund the expanded dental services.

As part of this investment, £450,000 will go to Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and £300,000 to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to provide access to new NHS dentistry places.

In addition, new investment is being made to strengthen specialist children's dentistry services. This will see new consultant and specialist appointments being made to work with existing community and hospital-based services, to help increase access to specialist paediatric dental services closer to home and ensure those children with highest treatment need have timely access to treatment.

The new specialists will work closely with general dental practice teams to improve children's preventive care and treatment services in NHS dental services in Wales.

It is expected up to 3,000 additional patients per year will be able to access specialist paediatric dentistry services as a result, which will reduce waiting times for hospital-based services.

Mr Gething said: "Improving NHS dental services and patients' access to them is a priority for the Welsh Government.

"I'm really pleased that the investment I'm announcing today will create 10,000 new NHS dental places.

"This will improve access to NHS dental services for people in some of the most deprived areas of Wales.

"We're also investing in new specialist paediatric dentistry to ensure the needs of the most vulnerable children are met.

"The investment in specialist paediatric dentistry will help improve NHS dental treatment and care for those children who are affected by dental disease."

