Speedway Grand Prix: All you need to know

Speedway is returning to the Welsh Capital on Saturday 22nd July for the Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

The racing competition involves riders going around a track on 500cc motorbikes, with no breaks reaching speeds up to 70 MPH. The bikes run on Methanol which is an environmentally friendly fuel.



Security



Compared with previous Speedway events, there will be enhanced security measure in place at Principality Stadium and there are more restrictions on what can or cannot be brought into the event, where 45,000 people are expected.



Roads



The gates will open at 3.30pm and the first race starts at 5.15pm. Cardiff Council says for the safety of those attending, there will be a small city centre road closure in place for this event. The following roads will be closed between 3pm until 9.30pm:



- Westgate Street

- Park Street

- Scott Road



On safety grounds, if it is required, the council is able to close Wood Street, Lower St Mary’s Street, with a lane closure on Cowbridge Road East adjacent to Gate 1.



King Edward V11 Avenue from the junction with City Hall to the junction with Boulevard de Nantes will be closed between 5pm and 8pm to facilitate the Speedway Fanzone on City Hall lawn. If the event finished at 8pm, additional road closures will come into place between 7.45pm and 8.45pm:

- Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street

- Castle Street, Duke Street and Wood Street



Trains



There will be a queuing system in place at Cardiff Central Station; Cardiff Queen Street station will close shortly before the end of the event, all trains will depart from Cardiff Central.



Event Parking



- Park & Ride at Cardiff City Stadium

- Sophia Gardens event-day parking (disabled drivers are advised to use this parking)

- Civic Centre (access to the Civic Centre will be controlled)



Buses



Buses will be diverted out of the central city centre bus stops. Bus displaced from stops within the closure will relocate to either Churchill Way for the East; Greyfriars Road for the North and Tudor Street for the West.